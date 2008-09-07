She Said, Z Said: Happy Birthday

Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:34 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | September 7, 2008 | 11:34 p.m.

Z: In honor of Leslie’s birthday today, I’m going to write our column for both of us. Having known her for more than 20 years, I’m quite sure that I can get inside her head and speak in her voice with pitch-perfect accuracy.

She: Oh, sweetie! This is the best birthday gift ever! You are the manliest man I know!

Z: Yes. I knew that you would appreciate the greatest gift of all: the gift of time.

She: It’s so true. Even though I spend most of my days drinking wine, eating bon-bons and watching soap operas, this week I’ll have more than enough extra time to get both a manicure and a pedicure while small Indonesian women walk on my back.

Z: You’re welcome. I had considered some small bauble — nothing over 13 karats because I know you think that’s gaudy — but I realized that nothing would make you happier than having me speak for you.

She: It’s amazing how well you know me — better than I know myself, really. Which is exactly why I love it when you speak for me. Sigh. (She doodles Mrs. Zak Klobucher in the margins of her romance novel for an hour or two.)

Z: I also thought that you might enjoy a life-sized portrait of me posing for water polo in my Speedo and holding my riding crop …

She: Be still my heart! Please say you made it happen!

Z: … unfortunately, we had some technical issues with the sitting.

She: (pouts) Oh, pooh. Did you blind yet another painter with your beauty?

Z: I don’t like to appear boastful at the expense of an artist in pain.

She: It’s hardly boasting. Even I can only stand to be in your presence because of the rose-colored glasses you bought me on the first birthday we celebrated together.

Z: I thought I bought you Pustefix Bubbles?

She: Isn’t that what I said?

Z: Give me a moment here — I seem to be losing the natural tenor of your voice.

She: How could you when you made my voice what it is today?

Z: There we go. Good girl.

She: (Beams a smile, and then dances a happy dance around her backyard carousel.)

Z: Tell me, how else are you planning to spend those 20 hours you’d normally schedule toiling on our column?

She: I was considering housework, but I’m afraid I just can’t get the house any cleaner.

Z: No, no, I don’t mean something for yourself. I mean maybe spending some time on one of your charities.

She: I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to be so selfish. It’s just, it is my birthday, and I thought you wouldn’t mind if I mopped the kitchen one more time.

Z: How can I refuse you when you ask so sweetly?

She: (smooch smooch)

Z: I have one final surprise for you.

She: Is it a pony?

Z: Even better. I know how much you like parties, and so I’ve invited Angelina Jolie to come spend the night with us for a little slumber party.

She: Just the three of us?

Z: How great is that?

She: (pouts again) I don’t want to be greedy, but I was hoping you might have invited Scarlett Johansson, too.

Z: Now, now. You don’t want to ruin your Christmukkah surprise, do you?

She: (Squeals with delight) You’re the best!

Z: Happy birthday, Leslie!

She: Yes, dear. A thousand times yes, dear!

