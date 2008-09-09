Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:15 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Cereal, Peanut Butter Needed to Help Low-Income Families

By Tom Reed | September 9, 2008 | 2:47 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is partnering with the Unity Shoppe to provide cereal and peanut butter for needy families in the community.

Cereal and peanut butter are the No. 1 and No. 2 most requested food items by low-income families served by the Unity Shoppe. Contributions will help Unity Shoppe serve more than 3,000 families during these difficult economic times.

“The Unity Shoppe does an incredible job helping local low-income families satisfy basic needs like food and clothing,” said George Leis, president and CEO of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. “Supplies are continually in great demand, and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is a year-round partner in ensuring these needs are met. We are particularly pleased to lend an extra helping hand at ‘back-to-school’ time, when staple items like cereal and peanut butter are so important to the nutrition needs of young people heading back to the classroom.”

The Unity Shoppe is the largest direct distributor of food and merchandise to low-income families in Santa Barbara County. More than 16,000 clients are referred yearly by more than 267 nonprofit agencies, churches schools and hospitals.

For more information, call the Unity Shoppe at 805.965.4122 or visit www.unityshoppe.org.

Tom Reed is executive director of Unity Shoppe.

