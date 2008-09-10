Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City Council Leaves the Door Open for Middle-Class Condo Project

Santa Barbara city leaders are expected to cast a final vote later this month on the language of the proposed 48-unit Los Portales project.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 10, 2008 | 3:32 a.m.

Article Image
An artist’s rendering depicts developer Jeff Bermant’s 48-unit, price-controlled condo project for industrial Montecito Street. (Bermant Homes photo)

After four years of wrangling, the Santa Barbara City Council gave its unofficial blessings Tuesday for a developer’s concept to build dozens of price-controlled homes on industrial Montecito Street that would be affordable to the upper middle class.

The 7-0 vote in favor of developer Jeff Bermant’s 48-unit Los Portales project wasn’t the final approval, but rather was a signal to city staff and the developer that the council agrees with the direction of the development.

The council is expected later this month to cast a final vote on the language of the proposal, which would involve altering the zoning to allow the residential condo developments to exist in an area zoned for light industrial.

“We do have a housing crisis here, and that housing crisis does affect a range of people who really have a right to live in Santa Barbara,” Councilman Grant House said. “I mean, this is where they work, this is where they grew up, this is where their families live. Where would these people live if this was not provided? Well, they would live pretty far away. And they’d be driving in. And they’d be impacting our streets with the traffic.”

The Los Portales project, at 535 E. Montecito St. near the intersection of North Calle Cesar Chavez, is a private-public partnership to bring ownership housing to the middle class in a city where the cost of even a humble abode is out of reach for many teachers, nurses, engineers and police officers. Top priority and first right of refusal would be given to employees in the nonprofit sector; if the project is approved, half of the units would be set aside for them.

The 1.8-acre project would be split into six buildings, with the tallest reaching 42 feet, although most of the buildings would be shorter than that. The project would include eight market-rate units, which would help subsidize the 40 below-market-rate units. The proposal would flip on its head the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance, which requires developers of projects with at least 10 units to set aside 15 percent of the units for middle-class housing.

Despite the unanimous vote, some council members expressed reservations.

Mayor Marty Blum and Councilwoman Iya Falcone voiced concern about how the difference between the price-controlled cost of the future condos and the median cost of market-rate condos that have been selling in the past year is not so vast.

“If I were buying a condo, I would look at this one and say, ‘You know, for $50,000 more … I could buy one on the market and probably in a place that I like better,’” Blum said. “I’m struggling with that a little bit.”

City staff members share the concern.

Housing Programs Supervisor Steve Faulstich said the average price of a two-bedroom condo in the Los Portales project is $510,000, and the median cost of the two-bedroom condos that have sold in Santa Barbara in the first half of 2008 is $575,000, a difference of $65,000. Two years ago, when the housing market was hot, the difference between the average cost of the proposed Los Portales two-bedroom units and the condos selling in the open market was $314,000. 

Bermant Homes President John Campanella countered that Faulstich’s figures are misleading because they included many older condo units. He said the lowest-priced new two-bedroom condo sold on the open market this year for $962,000. 

“Then it goes up from there,” he said.

The appreciative value of the homes would be capped at 2.5 percent annually. By comparison, market-rate condos have increased in value by an average of about 9 percent annually since 2000, Campanella said.

Bermant also has the freedom to increase the price of the condos by 2.5 percent every year until they are completed to keep pace with the rising cost of construction. City Council members, however, asked him to try to keep it below that if possible.

If the project is approved this month, Campanella said construction would probably begin in nine months, and people would probably start moving in about a year after that.

Last month, the Planning Commission asked that the affordable units be made available only to Santa Barbara residents, but all of the City Council members felt that the availability should be open to people on the South Coast, although with the caveat that residents of Santa Barbara be given first dibs. 

The project is a stripped-down version of its former self. When proposed in 2004, it included 90 units. It met stiff opposition from neighbors concerned about the size, bulk, scale and blocked views.

Councilwoman Iya Falcone said she preferred the project with 90 units.

“It’s not the ideal picture I had in mind,” she said. “It still has enough benefits for me. I have some red flags that are sort of waving in the air but I’ll sort of corral them for the moment and hope that it all works out.”

The business model for the project is unique. The land was purchased for $3.5 million by the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara. That alone is atypical, given how that department generally focuses on working with low-income housing.

To better make the payments, the Housing Authority received a loan from the Santa Barbara Foundation. The project would be policed by the city’s Community Development Department.

The residences must be occupied by the owners; they cannot be rented out. In addition, the units can’t be sold at market value.

Meanwhile, Bermant has capped his maximum profit on the project at $2 million, which he says would cover the cost of development.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 