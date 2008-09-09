County Supervisor Firestone Home After Brief Hospital Stay

Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Brooks Firestone is back home and resting comfortably after a brief hospital stay for medical testing.
Firestone was not at the meeting, but he reported that he had not been feeling well and underwent testing last week. It was recommended that he have a pacemaker implanted to remedy the problem.
He is now feeling well and in good spirits, and will be returning to county work by next week.
Firestone wishes to thank all of his friends, neighbors and constituents for their thoughts, prayers and concerns.
William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.