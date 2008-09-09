From Preconception to First Day of School, Baby Fair Covers It All

Join Cottage Health System at the 23rd annual Baby Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, (near the corner of Hollister Avenue and Patterson, on the lawn in front of the lobby).

This year’s fair will focus on every aspect of parenthood, from preconception to helping children get ready for kindergarten. More then 1,500 people attended last year, and more are expected this year.

The fair will include more than 50 family-oriented businesses, nonprofit agencies and entertainers for an outdoor extravaganza of information, products and festivities.

The entire family will enjoy face painting, inflatable jumps and an assortment of products and services for children and parents. Kid-friendly snacks and fun prizes will be available.

Pick up information and meet the people behind Cottage’s maternal-child, neonatal, nutrition and education services. Don’t miss the low-cost bicycle helmets and pedometers along with information on how to install a child’s car seat for maximum safety.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, call Dana Goba in Public Affairs at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital at 805.879.8992.

Maria Zate represents Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.