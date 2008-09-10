Heritage Oaks Bank Sponsors Quarterly Blood Drive

Heritage Oaks Bank recently sponsored a blood drive at the12th Street branch in Paso Robles.

Heritage Oaks Bank participates in United Blood Services Heroes for Life Program by hosting four blood drives a year to help United Blood Services obtain enough blood donor volunteers to help meet the many needs and uses for blood.

“Each donation saves two lives,” said Mona Kleman, donor recruitment manager for United Blood Services. “This is a wonderful contribution Heritage Oaks Bank does for their community.”

United Blood Services sets up the blood drive in the Heritage Oaks Bank parking lot. Anyone is welcome to donate blood if they meet blood donation criteria. This year Heritage Oaks Bank has already donated 117 pints of blood with two more blood drives scheduled before the end of the fiscal year. Heritage Oaks Bank provides sign up sheets leading up to and on the day of the event for anyone interested in donating.

“It has become tradition for Heritage Oaks Bank to organize a few times a year the venue for staff and customers to give blood,” said Mitch Massey, senior vice president of marketing for Heritage Oaks Bank.

Faye Fraser represents Heritage Oaks Bank.