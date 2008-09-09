Man Accused of Making Lewd Comments to Girls Near School

About 5:20 p.m. Monday, Santa Barbara police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Anapamu Street on a call of a subject who had made lewd comments to two female juveniles, ages 16 and 17, on the Santa Barbara High School campus.

The subject was described by the two female juveniles and police searched the campus parking lot and surrounding areas.

In the meantime, one of the female juveniles had called friends in the area to alert them to what happened and to share the description of the subject.

About 10 minutes later, officers were told that the subject was spotted on the 800 block of North Milpas Street. Officers responded to the area and located a subject who fit the description.

Justin Wade Sells, 26, was detained and identified by one of the victims.

Sells was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of annoying or molesting children with bail set at $10,000.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.