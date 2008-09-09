Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Blood Donor Surprised With Golden Key

By Janna Nichols | September 9, 2008 | 11:58 p.m.

Santa Barbara County blood donor Carol Ellen Pattillo has been selected as the seventh finalist for the Toyota Prius Drive To Save Lives Giveaway being offered by United Blood Services Central Coast with support from the local Gold Coast Toyota Dealers.

Pattillo, a volunteer blood donor, has been selected as an August finalist, of a total 20 finalists that will be chosen before Oct. 1 for a chance to win a new Toyota Prius. A special grand prize event will be held Oct. 11 to select one winner, already a hero for helping save the lives of local patients, as the proud owner of the new fuel-efficient Prius.

Pattillo is a retired oncologist, having worked in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. She has always been involved in helping patients, and when she retired she decided she would start helping by donating blood, a very important part in the treatment of cancer patients.

“It is a very easy thing to do,” she said. “I’ve always had a very pleasant experience, and it takes less than an hour to make a difference in a patient’s life.”

United Blood Services will continue selecting blood donor finalists through Sept. 30. On Oct. 11, a special event will be held in San Luis Obispo to select the grand prize winner from among the 20 finalists.

Volunteer blood donors, age 18 or older, through Sept. 30 will be automatically entered in the Toyota Prius Drive to Save Lives Giveaway, for the new Toyota Prius. Blood donors can double their odds by depositing a second chance entry at any Gold Coast Toyota Dealer after donating. For complete details on the giveaway, go online to www.UnitedBloodServices.org/CentralCoast.

Blood drives are happening daily throughout the region and centers are conveniently located. For more information on area blood drives and details for the giveaway, visit the Web site. Donors can make an appointment or walk in.

Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services Central Coast.

 

