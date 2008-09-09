SBCC Golf: Women Win Second Straight Conference Meet

The site of the second WSC women’s golf meet was changed on Monday, but that didn’t faze Santa Barbara City College as the Vaqueros captured their second straight title to improve to 10-0.

The meet was moved from Chevy Chase Community College in Glendale to the par-62 El Cariso Golf Course in Sylmar because of renovations.

Jenna Boyle shot a 5-over 67 to earn medalist honors for the second straight WSC meet, and Vaquero teammate Asaka Sim turned in a 69. SBCC totaled 283 strokes to finish 14 ahead of Canyons and 34 in front of Bakersfield in the six-team competition.

“We played pretty well,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “It was a unique little target course, and we went in with a good attitude. We’re playing better and we’re starting to mesh.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

» Team scores — SBCC 283, Canyons 297, Bakersfield 317, Moorpark 340, Glendale 350, Citrus 384.

» Medalist — Jenna Boyle, SBCC, 67. Other SBCC scores: Asaka Sim 69, Sumika Sim 73, Jackie Molstad 74, Claire Borneman 90, Sara Borneman 99.

» WSC standings — 1, SBCC 10-0. 2, Canyons 8-2. 3, Bakersfield 6-4. 4, Moorpark 4-6. 5, Glendale 2-8. 6, Citrus 0-10.