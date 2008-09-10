Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
SBCC Soccer: Knight Ignites 8-0 Vaquero Rout

SBCC blitzes Cypress and scores its first shutout in the nonconference match.

By Dave Loveton | September 10, 2008 | 2:17 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team scored three goals in the first 25 minutes Tuesday night and went on to blitz Cypress 8-0 in a nonconference match at La Playa Stadium.

Mark Knight had two goals and two assists for the Vaqueros (3-1). He punched in a corner kick from Waid Ibrahim in the 16th minute, and the pair reversed roles two minutes later with Ibrahim scoring on a rebound of Knight shot. Knight set up Stuart Kirk with a high cross in the 25th minute and then made it 4-0 in the 40th minute on a feed from Kirk, who ran onto to a nice long ball from Kasper Dyg.

“We played the ball around well in the first half,” said Knight, who has five goals in four games. “We had a lot of fun.”

Second-half goals were scored by defender Luke Chambers, Juan Bernabe, Alexandro Garcia and JC Guzman. Backup goalie Gardiel Santana saved a penalty kick in the 84th minute to preserve the shutout.

The Vaqueros registered their first shutout, just five days after getting shut out by Riverside.

“That’s what happens when you score early,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “The same could have happened on Friday if we’d scored early. We’ve got three very quick players up top, and when they’re on form, we’re very tough. They got their due rewards.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

