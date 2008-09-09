Young Violinist Takes the Stage During Wimmer Concert

On Sunday evening, Cate School freshman Natalia Gutierrez-Jones, 14, performed Bach’s Concerto in G Minor for Violin at the Trinity Episcopal Church to celebrate the work of James Wimmer, a world-class violin maker in Santa Barbara.
The classical concert featured an all-Wimmer string orchestra and special guests Gilles Apap and Phil Ficsor on the violin, Nona Pyron on the cello, contralto Adrien Ranier and Adrian Spence as conductor and master of ceremonies.
Wimmer is working on the Hubert Schwyzer Quartet, a unique ensemble of instruments commissioned by Westmont College in honor of a former UCSB philosophy professor and cellist.
Although playing at numerous recitals and performing with the the Granada Music and Arts Conservatory, Sunday was her first serious performance with an all-star cast.
Don Orth is Cate School‘s communications director.