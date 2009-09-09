City Firefighters Association Endorses Schneider for Mayor

The Santa Barbara group praises her support for public health and safety, and her knowledge of city budget and finances

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association on Wednesday announced that members have endorsed Helene Schneider in her bid for mayor of Santa Barbara.

“In her six years on the City Council, Helene Schneider has shown her support for public health and safety. And as a member of the City Finance Committee, Helene has demonstrated her deep understanding of the budget and finances,” Tony Pighetti, Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Political Action Committee chairman, said in a news release.

“Helene asked tough questions, she wanted to know what specific cuts would mean in terms of effectiveness in fighting fires and safety for firefighters and the public. She has demonstrated that she can be tough on issues, without jeopardizing critical public safety services or safety of firefighters. Helene has listened to our concerns about fire safety and prevention in the city. The best way to fight a fire is to prevent it,” Pighetti wrote. “As our next mayor, we are confident that Helene will work well with county and state officials to maintain critical services during this rough fiscal situation, and to develop a coordinated wild-fire prevention program.”

Pighetti noted that a number of factors swayed the endorsement to Schneider. He credited Schneider with helping to open up the lines of communication between the city and the firefighters association.

“We are certain Helene will continue to not only hear and understand our needs and concerns as firefighters, but that she will continue to hear the needs and concerns of all Santa Barbara’s residents,” he wrote. “We truly believe that Helene will make us all proud to have helped, with so many others, to get Helene Schneider elected as the next mayor of Santa Barbara.”

The endorsement by city firefighters is one that candidates try to secure. Off-duty firefighters actively campaign for endorsed candidates by walking precincts and meeting with residents.

The city of Santa Barbara is conducting an all-mail ballot election. Voters will receive ballots in the mail after Oct. 5. All ballots must be returned by Election Day, Nov. 3. A limited number of polling places will be open on Election Day.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .