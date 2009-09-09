Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

City Firefighters Association Endorses Schneider for Mayor

The Santa Barbara group praises her support for public health and safety, and her knowledge of city budget and finances

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 9, 2009 | 4:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association on Wednesday announced that members have endorsed Helene Schneider in her bid for mayor of Santa Barbara.

“In her six years on the City Council, Helene Schneider has shown her support for public health and safety. And as a member of the City Finance Committee, Helene has demonstrated her deep understanding of the budget and finances,” Tony Pighetti, Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association Political Action Committee chairman, said in a news release.

“Helene asked tough questions, she wanted to know what specific cuts would mean in terms of effectiveness in fighting fires and safety for firefighters and the public. She has demonstrated that she can be tough on issues, without jeopardizing critical public safety services or safety of firefighters. Helene has listened to our concerns about fire safety and prevention in the city. The best way to fight a fire is to prevent it,” Pighetti wrote. “As our next mayor, we are confident that Helene will work well with county and state officials to maintain critical services during this rough fiscal situation, and to develop a coordinated wild-fire prevention program.”

Pighetti noted that a number of factors swayed the endorsement to Schneider. He credited Schneider with helping to open up the lines of communication between the city and the firefighters association.

“We are certain Helene will continue to not only hear and understand our needs and concerns as firefighters, but that she will continue to hear the needs and concerns of all Santa Barbara’s residents,” he wrote. “We truly believe that Helene will make us all proud to have helped, with so many others, to get Helene Schneider elected as the next mayor of Santa Barbara.”

The endorsement by city firefighters is one that candidates try to secure. Off-duty firefighters actively campaign for endorsed candidates by walking precincts and meeting with residents.

The city of Santa Barbara is conducting an all-mail ballot election. Voters will receive ballots in the mail after Oct. 5. All ballots must be returned by Election Day, Nov. 3. A limited number of polling places will be open on Election Day.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 