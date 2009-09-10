Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 1:39 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Driver Pleads No Contest in Hit-and-Run Death of Goleta Woman

21-year-old Fabian Maduena faces 21 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 10, 2009 | 12:02 a.m.

A Hollister man accused in the death of 41-year-old Goleta resident Rosario Silvestre pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter and other charges on Wednesday.

Fabian Maduena, 21, was charged with three felony and two misdemeanor charges. His plea deal will result in a 21-year sentence, which could be considerably less with good behavior, Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

“This case was nothing but tragic,” Dudley said. “A mother of five died, and a 21-year-old boy was sentenced to 21 years.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, when Silvestre’s family will speak to the court and Maduena may read an apology letter, Dudley said. Silvestre’s husband, mother, daughter and other family members were also in court Wednesday.

Silvestre’s husband said outside the courtroom that what the family wants is justice, and that they agree with the 21-year sentence.

Maduena’s car clipped the Volkswagen Jetta in which Silvestre was a passenger on March 7 on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Jetta rolled and ejected Silvestre, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The two other occupants of the Jetta were treated for moderate and minor injuries.

The CHP said Maduena fled the scene but was apprehended a few miles away. Officers found an open container of alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle, and said Maduena failed a field sobriety test.

Maduena pleaded no contest to felony counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, possession of marijuana for sale and fleeing from an incident causing death or injury. He also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and failing to show proof of insurance at an accident scene.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

