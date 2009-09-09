Mental Health Association Needs Volunteers for Arts Festival

People are needed to help with the setup, distribution of fliers and artist support for the Oct. 10 event

Volunteers are needed for the 16th annual Mental Health Arts Festival, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara and hosted by the Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County. Volunteers are needed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to help with setting up, distributing fliers and artist support. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 2. For more information or to volunteer, call Nestor Hernandez at 805.884.8440 x100. The Mental Health Arts Festival is an event that showcases the creativity of community members who are living with mental illness and helps reduce the stigma of mental illness. — Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

