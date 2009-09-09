Santa Barbara Travel Bureau Hosts Free Family Travel Show

Product representatives will be on hand, and attendees will have a chance to win a resort trip for two

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau is hosting a free Family Travel Show, focusing on vacations the whole family can enjoy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at 1028 State St.

A select group of travel suppliers have been invited to represent their product lines, including Club Med, Beaches, Royal Caribbean, Ojai Valley Inn & Spa, Travel Impressions, Apple Vacations, Alaska Airlines Vacations and Princess Cruises.

There also will be a chance to win door prizes, airline tickets and a vacation for two to the Riviera Maya at an all-inclusive resort. In addition, local balloon designer Juan Barron will entertain the children with his creations.

Come join the fun and start planning your next vacation. Call 805.966.3116 for more information.

— Jennifer Coltrin is manager of leisure business development for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.