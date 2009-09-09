Sen. Tony Strickland: Lower Mission Creek Bill Wins Unanimous Support

The Assembly approves the senator's flood-control legislation to authorize funding for the Santa Barbara County project

Senate Bill 619 — authored by state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, and principally co-authored by Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara — would provide support for funding Santa Barbara County’s Lower Mission Creek flood control project and has passed the Assembly 77-0.

“Santa Barbara County residents are aware of the damage that a flood can do to their home and property. Local flooding as recent as 1995 and 1998 have left devastating effects on the surrounding community of Lower Mission Creek. Senate Bill 619 provides much needed support for crucial funding to the Lower Mission Creek flood control project,” Strickland said.

SB 619 would authorize California to provide subvention funds to Santa Barbara County for the Lower Mission Creek flood-control project. The project has been an ongoing project for many years and is a joint effort between the city of Santa Barbara, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.

The Lower Mission Creek flood-control project stretches 1.3 miles from Cabrillo Boulevard at the ocean to Canon Perdido Street. The goal of the project is to widen the banks of the creek channel to increase water capacity. This will lead to a reduction in flooding and property damage done by floods. Click here for more information about the project.

SB619 now goes to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

— Christina Englander is the communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland.