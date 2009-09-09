Senior Planning Services Offers ‘Aging in Place’ Seminar

“Transitioning in Place: Planning for Your Future — Aging in Place at Home, Downsizing or Moving Into a Retirement Community” will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at First Baptist Church of Carpinteria, 5026 Foothill Road.

Experts in the field of helping seniors will speak on three alternatives.

Suzanne McNeely, president of Senior Planning Services, will talk about how her 20-year-old company can provide solutions to family members of an elder clients by giving advice on how to locate and maintain reliable and compatible caregivers.

Also speaking will be Mary Layman, a senior residential specialist for Prudential California Realty. She will discuss how to help seniors transition into a smaller house or how to help them sell their current home. Layman’s experiences in the past few years with her own parents spurred her to research the programs available for seniors, become a certified specialist in the field, and to put together this program.

Jana Smith, director of marketing at Vista del Monte, a retirement community in Santa Barbara, will give a talk titled “Where to Put All of Your Stuff.”

The public is invited, and the audience will be invited to ask questions after the speakers complete their remarks.

Church officials will provide food for up to 60 people who attend. A gift basket and door prizes will be given away.

To RSVP, call the church at 805.684.3353.

— Barbara Burger is a media specialist for Senior Planning Services.