Sheriff Bill Brown Backs Joyce Dudley For District Attorney

Joyce Dudley’s campaign announced Wednesday that Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown had endorsed her bid for district attorney of Santa Barbara County.

“Joyce Dudley is an outstanding prosecutor who has the experience, toughness and integrity we need in a district attorney,” Brown said in a news release issued by Dudley’s campaign.

“She has never lost a felony trial. She is a staunch advocate for both public safety and victims of crime. Her diverse experience as a prosecutor, combined with her formal education in management and experience as the director of two countywide organizations, has prepared her to lead the DA’s office,’’ Brown said.

The sheriff said he considers Dudley “a highly respected leader with a long history of community involvement and cooperation. I have great confidence in her abilities, and I am proud to endorse her as our next district attorney.’‘

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Christie Stanley announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election in next year’s race.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .