Sophia Bell Named Academy’s Campus Stores Manager

The Goleta resident and former model brings extensive retail experience to the resale shops

Sophia Bell, a former Miss USA finalist and model with extensive retail experience in the region, has been named campus stores manager at the Music Academy of the West.

Bell will manage the Rack and the Treasure House, the venerable resale shops on the grounds of the Music Academy.

Born in Tulsa, Okla., Bell was crowned Miss Tulsa in 1982 and Miss Oklahoma two years later before finishing among the top 10 in the 1985 Miss USA pageant. After a 10-year stint as a model that saw her travel throughout the United States and abroad, she worked as a recruiter and makeup artist for Clinique and Estée Lauder in Los Angeles for a combined six years before moving to Nordstrom, where she served as a department manager in both Los Angeles and Santa Barbara for eight years.

A resident of Goleta for eight years, Bell is actively involved with Athletes for Life, the nonprofit group founded by her husband, former NFL running back Greg Bell. She also has supported Cedar Sinai Sports Spectacular and United Way of Santa Barbara County.

The Rack offers fine-quality resale apparel, including designer clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags and accessories. The Treasure House offers an abundant trove of distinctive antiques, china, silver, linens, furniture, paintings and accessories for the home. Proceeds from sales benefit the academy. The shops are open from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“I am excited at the prospect of managing these charming shops and becoming a part of the Music Academy experience,” Bell said.

— Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.