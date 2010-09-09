Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:07 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Bob Wilcher: Easing the Strain of Back Pain

Key components include weight, core strength and flexibility

By Bob Wilcher | September 9, 2010 | 9:13 p.m.

Do you suffer from frequent low back pain? Are you frustrated to the point of taking medications to kill the pain?

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

In my business, I frequently encounter individuals who would answer yes to these questions. Here are a few reasons why you might be having back pain.

A huge factor is being overweight. If you have to support a big gut, then your back takes the brunt of the abuse. The back muscles are constantly being overworked, and eventually more serious problems can occur, such as disc and ligament injuries.

Another big factor is a lack of adequate core strength. The core is basically the midsection and all of the muscles that attach to the hips. These muscles are the foundation for support, and it’s very difficult to avoid low back pain without having them properly trained.

Flexibility is also a very important component. In particular, tight hamstrings are usually the main culprit for low back pain. The hamstrings are the muscles on the back of your upper legs. They go from your buttocks bones to the back of your knee. With tight hamstrings, it’s very difficult to achieve good posture while sitting or squatting. Therefore, a tremendous amount of stress is placed on the back muscles to support the upper body and whatever is being carried.

To stretch the hamstrings, you can lie on your back and raise one leg up in the air, keeping it slightly bent. Use a towel to pull it toward you and keep the hips on the ground. Breathe deep and slow. Just remember that it takes a little time for your muscles to loosen up. I’d recommend holding stretches for at least 20 seconds.

When low back pain occurs frequently, it’s usually referred to as instability, which could mean the ligaments are now lax and don’t hold the joints together as well. I believe all of this can be reversed, and I’ve seen it happen in many people.

Nobody should have to live with horrible back pain, and if you take preventive measures you can probably avoid having to take painkillers, which are a whole new topic.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio at 126 Powers Ave. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 