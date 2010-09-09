Judge Orders Marijuana Dispensary Owner to Stand Trial

Charles Restivo's arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5, after the Nov. 2 vote on a proposition to legalize personal cultivation and possession of marijuana

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the owner of the Pacific Coast Collective will answer to felony counts of cultivation and possession for sale of marijuana.

After three days of preliminary hearing testimony and Thursday’s arguments by attorneys, Judge Clifford Anderson ordered Charles Restivo answerable to both counts.

Restivo’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5, after the Nov. 2 election that includes a statewide proposition to legalize the personal possession and cultivation of marijuana.

In arguments Thursday, Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota reasoned that the pot shop’s operations were not compliant with current laws, especially with the requirement of collective cultivation.

Restivo testified that where — and from whom — a dispensary gets marijuana can be a “gray area.” Defense attorney Allison Margolin argued that there’s no evidence the dispensary ever sold to or purchased from nonmembers.

But Cota was preoccupied with the lack of record-keeping on vendors, as Attorney General guidelines include tracking man hours and resources that go into growing the marijuana, not just distributing it. To determine whether the dispensary was making a profit, there should have been an inquiry into how much it cost vendors to produce the marijuana and price it accordingly, he said.

Restivo testified that he believed he was following the law to the letter, but Cota argued that “you don’t get points for effort in selling marijuana.”

Having 2,000 members and five to 10 suppliers “bringing in pounds and pounds of marijuana” couldn’t be what the legislation intended by collective cultivation, Cota said. He urged the court not to be lenient because of the lack of records, as it could set precedent and encourage other dispensaries to do the same. Sales were recorded with first names and nicknames in a notebook, and Restivo didn’t know the last names of the two men who subleased a back room in which to grow clones.

The case “wouldn’t be here” if the dispensary had 100 members, three or four growers, and records of cost and man hours they would be willing to testify to, said Cota, adding, “That’s what we’re looking for.”

Margolin argued that Restivo’s organization was reimbursed only for overhead, and pointed to his payment of sales tax, employee payroll and incorporation as a mutual benefit company as evidence of his intentions to be nonprofit.

She also said that the crux of the cultivation laws are to make sure it’s not grown for illegal sale or distribution, but that a properly organized dispensary “may be lawful.”

There was no evidence presented that the Pacific Coast Collective sold or purchased from nonmembers, nor that it made a profit, she said, adding that the lack of vendor information has to do with the “legitimate fear” they’ll get unfairly raided.

The arrest and subsequent investigation of Glen Mowrer III, who told authorities he sold concentrated forms of cannabis to various local dispensaries, led to Restivo’s search warrants and later arrest, which Margolin argued was not adequate probable cause. She also reasoned that holding one member responsible for everyone’s doings within the organization was “ridiculous.”

Anderson ruled that the Attorney General guidelines were a “road map” to cultivation and distribution of medical marijuana, and though the dispensary appears to comply with most of the rules, “in one specific area they fell far short.”

There’s ample debate as to whether the collective really was a closed loop or for-profit, he said, adding that the guidelines impose a duty to solicit information and document members’ resources as to the cultivation of marijuana for dispensaries.

It’s “too easy” to sign people up as members when they show up at the front door with 10 pounds of marijuana in their backpack and looking for a buyer, Anderson said.

The November arraignment date was purposefully set after the Nov. 2 election, so the District Attorney’s Office could see whether Proposition 19 passes and consider what to do about outstanding marijuana cases, Cota said. Although cases could be dismissed, it’s uncertain what impact the measure’s passage would have retroactively.

“Legally, I don’t think it would change our ability to prosecute the case,” he said.

After the hearing, Margolin said this case and others like it are “an excuse to rob people of marijuana and money.”

Restivo said, “In my mind, I was doing everything as best I could,” and noted that the newly revised city ordinance has specific rules as to the cultivation of marijuana, while the ordinance he operated under did not.

Three of the dispensary’s five employees were arrested but will get their cases dismissed for cooperating with the case against Restivo. The dispensary’s vendors and sublease tenants who grew clones in a back room have not been arrested, according to Cota. As to why not, he said, “Did you hear a last name?”

The six defendants of the Humanity dispensary, a case Cota also is handling, are also scheduled to go to trial after Nov. 2.

