Community Recipients Extend Thanks to Sunrise Rotary

Local community recipients of 2009-10 funds from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Foundation gave their gratitude and thanks to members of the club on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The foundation receives funds to support local organizations and international projects from the club’s two annual fundraisers — the Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention & Festival, which is coming up again on Oct. 10, and the Golf Tournament, coming up in May 2011.

David Powdrell, a Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation board member and camp volunteer, and Rene Van Hoorn of Therapeutic Recreation at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital thanked Sunrise for helping underwrite and serve the picnic for participants and their families, counselors and instructors at the culmination of their weeklong Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp held at the UCSB Recreation Center in July.

Jacqueline Raines-Turk of Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast thanked Sunrise for supporting the Pathways Program, which will introduce scouting to the underserved community.

Nancy Renshaw of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony received a new bass instrument.

Cecilia Molina, principal of El Puente School, thanked Sunrise and Joanne Schoenfeld, a member of Sunrise who donated private funds to purchase four Elmo Visual Presenters that will help the teachers present information to the students.

Rich Hanna of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation/Aquatic Services thanked Sunrise for helping to keep one of the children’s wading pools open for the summer.

Amanda Hendrickson of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History/Ty Warner Sea Center was able to purchase oceanographic equipment for the wet deck lab station.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.