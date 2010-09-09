Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:10 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Community Recipients Extend Thanks to Sunrise Rotary

The club's fundraisers help support local organizations and projects

By Betsy Munroe | September 9, 2010 | 7:32 p.m.

Local community recipients of 2009-10 funds from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Foundation gave their gratitude and thanks to members of the club on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The foundation receives funds to support local organizations and international projects from the club’s two annual fundraisers — the Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention & Festival, which is coming up again on Oct. 10, and the Golf Tournament, coming up in May 2011.

David Powdrell, a Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation board member and camp volunteer, and Rene Van Hoorn of Therapeutic Recreation at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital thanked Sunrise for helping underwrite and serve the picnic for participants and their families, counselors and instructors at the culmination of their weeklong Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp held at the UCSB Recreation Center in July.

Jacqueline Raines-Turk of Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast thanked Sunrise for supporting the Pathways Program, which will introduce scouting to the underserved community.

Nancy Renshaw of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony received a new bass instrument.

Cecilia Molina, principal of El Puente School, thanked Sunrise and Joanne Schoenfeld, a member of Sunrise who donated private funds to purchase four Elmo Visual Presenters that will help the teachers present information to the students.

Rich Hanna of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation/Aquatic Services thanked Sunrise for helping to keep one of the children’s wading pools open for the summer.

Amanda Hendrickson of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History/Ty Warner Sea Center was able to purchase oceanographic equipment for the wet deck lab station.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 