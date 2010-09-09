Contacts ‘N’ Coffee Networking Group Marks First Anniversary

Its Friday morning gatherings are open to all

Touted as an informal yet focused networking opportunity, Contacts ‘N’ Coffee celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday, Sept. 3. Sixty members showed up for Friday’s anniversary meeting, which was catered by Michelle Maloney. The group started at Oreana Winery with 15 members and has now grown to more than 175. Contacts ‘N’ Coffee starts at 8 a.m. every Friday morning for a 90-minute meet-up at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., at the corner of Garden Street in Santa Barbara. Everyone is welcome. There are no annual dues; the cost is $5 per meeting and the first one is free. Click here for more information. — Mo McFadden is a publicist.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question? Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic. We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it. The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered. Thanks for asking! Click here to get started >