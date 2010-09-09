Contacts ‘N’ Coffee Networking Group Marks First Anniversary

Touted as an informal yet focused networking opportunity, Contacts ‘N’ Coffee celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday, Sept. 3.
Sixty members showed up for Friday’s anniversary meeting, which was catered by Michelle Maloney.
The group started at Oreana Winery with 15 members and has now grown to more than 175.
Contacts ‘N’ Coffee starts at 8 a.m. every Friday morning for a 90-minute meet-up at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., at the corner of Garden Street in Santa Barbara.
Everyone is welcome. There are no annual dues; the cost is $5 per meeting and the first one is free.
— Mo McFadden is a publicist.