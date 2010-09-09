Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver of Porsche Stolen in Santa Barbara Target of Highway 101 Pursuit

The suspect is arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges after crashing in Ventura County

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | September 9, 2010 | 9:15 p.m.

A suspected car thief was arrested Thursday after a Highway 101 pursuit that began when a sheriff’s deputy spotted a southbound vehicle speeding near Carpinteria.

Aaron Michael Smith
The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a gray Porsche convertible shortly after 11 a.m., but the driver refused to pull over, sped up and began weaving through moderate to light traffic.

The deputy kept the driver in view and continued to follow the sports car. As other sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit, they learned that the vehicle had just been reported stolen from an auto detailing shop in the 400 block of Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.

The California Highway Patrol took the lead in the pursuit about 11:18 a.m. as it continued southbound on Highway 101 and had crossed into Ventura County.

About 11:26 a.m., the driver crashed near the Del Norte exit. No one was injured, but the vehicle sustained significant damage. Two other non-law enforcement vehicles received minor damage in the crash.

Aaron Michael Smith, 33, of San Jose was taken into custody at the scene. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony driving a vehicle without consent, felony evading a peace officer with disregard for public safety, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving without a license, driving in excess of 100 mph and unsafe lane changes. Bail was set at $75,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

