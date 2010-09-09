Elaine Abercrombie: Promote and Protect Your Home

It pays to play it safe by taking precautions against would-be thieves

In these days of Internet scams and credit card fraud, we’re all a little more protective of our privacy. However, if you’re selling a home, you also know that posting a virtual tour online and having your Realtor show your home are absolute necessities for successfully landing a buyer.

What can be done to protect your home against would-be thieves or burglars? You’ve already taken the first step by seeking representation by a trusted professional Realtor, because your Realtor only shows your home to buyers who have been screened and qualified.

Still, when you know that your home is being shown, it’s best to start packing away valuables such as jewelry, electronics, silverware and family heirlooms before the first prospect ever visits.

Similarly, when your home is being filmed for a “virtual tour,” remove computers, wide-screen televisions, crystal and valuable collectibles from the camera’s eye. There is no need to advertise your belongings — your home’s features will speak for themselves.

Further protect your home with motion sensor lights inside and out, and make sure your security system is active and that the service has an emergency contact number for you.

You also have the option of registering with the local police department, so officers in your neighborhood can perform security checks.

There’s most likely no need to worry, but why not play it safe?

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .