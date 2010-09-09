Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Promote and Protect Your Home

It pays to play it safe by taking precautions against would-be thieves

By Elaine Abercrombie | September 9, 2010 | 5:40 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

In these days of Internet scams and credit card fraud, we’re all a little more protective of our privacy. However, if you’re selling a home, you also know that posting a virtual tour online and having your Realtor show your home are absolute necessities for successfully landing a buyer.

What can be done to protect your home against would-be thieves or burglars? You’ve already taken the first step by seeking representation by a trusted professional Realtor, because your Realtor only shows your home to buyers who have been screened and qualified.

Still, when you know that your home is being shown, it’s best to start packing away valuables such as jewelry, electronics, silverware and family heirlooms before the first prospect ever visits.

Similarly, when your home is being filmed for a “virtual tour,” remove computers, wide-screen televisions, crystal and valuable collectibles from the camera’s eye. There is no need to advertise your belongings — your home’s features will speak for themselves.

Further protect your home with motion sensor lights inside and out, and make sure your security system is active and that the service has an emergency contact number for you.

You also have the option of registering with the local police department, so officers in your neighborhood can perform security checks.

There’s most likely no need to worry, but why not play it safe?

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 