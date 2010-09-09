Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Open New Season

Percussionist Ji Hye Jung will be the featured artist in four of five works

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 9, 2010 | 11:07 p.m.

Percussionist Ji Hye Jung will dominate Camerata Pacifica’s September program. (Roy Cox photo)

The chamber music association Camerata Pacifica starts its 2010-11 season with concerts at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in Hahn Hall on the campus of the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

On hand to play a varied and exciting list of five works will be Camerata stalwarts Warren Jones on piano, Catherine Leonard on violin and Ani Aznavoorian on cello. The featured artist in four of the five works will be percussionist Ji Hye Jung.

The program will include the Sonata in A Major, BWV 1032, for Flute & Marimba by Johann Sebastian Bach; Velocities for marimba by American Joseph Schwantner; Mariel for cello and marimba by Argentine composer (of Romanian Jewish extraction) Osvaldo Golijov; the World Premier of Violin and Marimba by Chinese American Bright Sheng; and the Trio in F-Minor for Piano, Violin and Cello, Opus 65 by Antonin Dvorák.

The 1 p.m. performances at Hahn will consist of only the pieces by Schwantner, Golijov and Sheng. The full 7:30 p.m. program will be repeated at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 in Temple Beth Torah in Ventura, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the Huntington Library in San Marino and at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 in Zipper Hall in Los Angeles.

For tickets and other concert information, click here or call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

