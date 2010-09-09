Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:02 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Peter and Paul to Carry It On at Lobero

The Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will honor the singers during a special reception

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | September 9, 2010 | 10:10 p.m.

The Lobero Theatre’s “Lobero Live” division will offer a concert by folk singers Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

In addition to the concert, the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and the Lobero Theatre Foundation will host a special reception for the singers, who are recipients of the NAPF’s Distinguished Peace Leadership Award.

Yarrow and Stookey, of course, make up two-thirds of the celebrated trio Peter, Paul & Mary. (Mary Travers, the third member, died of leukemia in September 2009.) The ensemble was founded in 1961, in a manner that was unusual for the time, but has become standard practice in the years since.

Most of the folk groups formed in the late 1950s and early 1960s were based on pre-existing associations. Dave Guard and Bob Shane of The Kingston Trio had known each other since junior high school. The Brothers Four (“Green Leaves of Summer”) met at the University of Washington, where they were all members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. The Highwaymen (“Michael, Row the Boat Ashore”) was a quintet of undergraduate friends at Wesleyan University.

In contrast, although they were all residents in New York’s Greenwich Village, Yarrow, Stookey and Travers barely knew — or knew of — one another before they were separately auditioned by Albert Grossman and invited to form a folk trio — with Grossman as manager.

Under Grossman’s brilliant direction, and fueled by their own powerful and charismatic musical personalities, they quickly became a force in popular and folk music, and significant figures in the cultural bloom of President John F. Kennedy’s administration. They sang traditional songs, but more than anything they sang the work of the amazing songwriters all around them.

Many a famous tunesmith dates his or her success from a recording by Peter, Paul & Mary: Phil Ochs, Gordon Lightfoot, Pete Seeger, Tom Paxton and many others, especially Bob Dylan. Joan Baez may have brought Dylan on the stage with her at the Newport Folk Festival — and thus onto the stage of history — but it was Peter, Paul & Mary’s recording of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” that put the free-wheelin’ Dylan into the Top 30 albums of the year, a decisive boost toward mainstream immortality.

Grossman (1926-1986) tends to get passed over lightly in authorized accounts of folk musicians’ careers. He was neither a folk singer nor a songwriter, yet he is possibly the most important character in the whole story. He founded the Chicago folk club, the Gate of Horn, to give the great Bob Gibson and his circle a sympathetic venue (and where Jim McGuinn got his first job playing his 12-string and started him on his way to founding The Byrds and changing his name to Roger).

Grossman also co-founded, with George Wein, the Newport Folk Festival. A year after he put together Peter, Paul & Mary, he became Dylan’s manager and retained that position until 1970. Other clients included Odetta, John Lee Hooker, Ian & Sylvia, Ochs, Lightfoot, Richie Havens, the Pozo-Seco Singers, Todd Rundgren, The Band, The Electric Flag, Jesse Winchester, Big Brother and the Holding Company, and — after she left this last band — Janis Joplin.

Founding Peter, Paul & Mary was not the least of his accomplishments — it is very close to the top of the list — but neither was it beginner’s luck. He has a couple of memorable scenes in D.A. Pennebaker’s inimitable documentary of Dylan’s tour of England in 1965, Don’t Look Back. “It’s a great movie,” Dylan told Pennebaker. “I just wish it wasn’t about me.”

Tickets to the concert and more information about the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s reception, are available at the Lobero Theatre box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in downtown Santa Barbara or 805.963.0761, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 