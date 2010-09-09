Highway 101 Closures in Goleta Set for Next Week

Detours will be in place as work on the Cathedral Oaks Road realignment project continues

A project to realign Cathedral Oaks Road with Hollister Avenue and replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Hollister Avenue and the Ellwood Overhead at the Union Pacific train tracks will result in the following closures next week:

» A full closure of southbound Highway 101 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Southbound traffic will detour onto Hollister Avenue to the Storke/Glen Annie Road Overcrossing.

» A full closure of northbound Highway 101 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. Northbound traffic will detour onto Calle Real to the Hollister Avenue on-ramp.

» The Highway 101 southbound on-ramp at Hollister Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The contractor for the $7 million project is Shasta Construction Inc. of Redding. It’s expected to be completed in May 2011, weather permitting.

The Bacara Resort & Spa and the Sandpiper Golf Club remain open for business.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.