Large Flag Display on West Beach to Honor 9/11 Victims

Volunteers will install 2,958 flags and hold vigil throughout the day Saturday

By Heather Bryden | September 9, 2010 | 1:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara residents and visitors will find another reason to head for the beach this weekend when a large display of flags will be installed at the foot of Stearns Wharf by UCSB students with the help of community sponsors.

It is called the “9/11: Never Forget Project,” and it’s part of a national effort by the Young America’s Foundation as a memorial to those who were lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the War on Terror.

“Nine years ago on Sept. 11, our country experienced a tragedy that affected all of us,” said Benjamin Parish, a UCSB student and an event organizer. “Thousands of innocent people from all backgrounds were ruthlessly murdered by Islamic terrorists. In response, citizens around the nation gathered together and renewed their pledge of ‘United We Stand.’ In the same spirit, this Saturday, we are honored to lead our local community effort to remember the 9/11 victims and those who have subsequently given their lives to protect our freedom.”

Sept. 11 is Patriot Day, which requires flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. In many cities, churches toll their bells at 8:46 a.m., the time of the first attack, and at 10:28 a.m., the end of the attacks.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at West Beach, volunteers will install 2,958 flags representing the victims. Throughout the day, volunteers will hold vigil and be on hand to interpret the site.

It is a free, nonpolitical event, and no politicking will be permitted. Families are encouraged to attend and to pay their respects with prayer and a moment of silent reflection.

To volunteer, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Heather Bryden represents the Santa Barbara Tea Party.

 
