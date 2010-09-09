Library Seeking Business Donations for Scrabble Night Fundraiser

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library are still looking for local businesses to donate raffle prizes for its Sept. 24 fundraiser to help adult literacy programs.

The fifth annual Scrabble Night for Literacy will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery of the library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

“Prizes can range from restaurant gift certificates to original art, and include many gift items from local merchants,” event organizer Bev Schwartzberg said.

Businesses interested in making contributions can call 805.564.5619, and a volunteer will pick up the donations.

Each player will get two rounds of Scrabble for two hours along with snacks and desserts from area restaurants and bakers, plus chances to win prizes from merchants, Schwartzberg said. The family-oriented event is open to beginners to experts. Each entrant will be paired against another player at the same level.

“It’s as competitive — or noncompetitive — as you want to be,” Schwartzberg said.

Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information, call 805.564.5619 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to register online.

“Scrabble Night benefits the library system’s literacy programs by helping train new volunteer tutors, and provides books and materials to adult learners,” Schwartzberg said. “Each year, hundreds of adult learners receive free, confidential tutoring through the Adult Literacy Program.”

— Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .