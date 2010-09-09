‘Navigating the Recession’ Focus of Goleta Economic Summit

Registration is under way for the Sept. 24 forum at the Fairview Theater

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, Business First Bank and MarBorg Industries will present the Goleta Economic Summit: Navigating the Recession on Sept. 24 at the Fairview Theater, 225 N. Fairview in Goleta.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The program lineup includes:

» “Regional Economy in the Land of State Politics” by Brendan Huffman of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties

» “Our Workforce: Yesterday, Today and a Green Tomorrow” by the Workforce Investment Board, with Josh Williams of BW Research Partnership Inc. and William Buratto of the Ventura County Economic Development Association

» “Panel Discussion: Health Care Reform and Your Business” with Michael Framberger of Anthem Blue Cross, Ted French of UCSB, Chris McNamara of the Sansum Clinic, Cynder Sinclair of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and Steve Woodward of Riviera Insurance Agency

The cost is attend the summit is $75 for members and $90 for nonmembers and at the door.

Click here to register online. For more information or to register by phone, call Cortney Hebert at 805.967.2500 x4.