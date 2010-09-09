Police Investigating Customer Complaints Against Montecito Motors

Secretary of State's Office lists the dealership's status as 'suspended'

Santa Barbara police said they’re checking about a half-dozen reports filed by customers of Montecito Motors who allege various types of breach of contract by the dealership, 530 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

One customer alleged the dealership stole his vehicle, but police said that claim stemmed from a lack of understanding of the law.

The California Secretary of State Web site lists Montecito Motors’ status as “suspended.”

Montecito Motors owner Adam Taylor told police Detective Greg Hons last week that business is bad and he’s having trouble making payments. Calls made by Noozhawk to Montecito Motors for comment were not returned.

The District Attorney’s Office is waiting for the police to complete their investigation.

“The investigation still is in its early stages,” Hons said. “It may take weeks to go though all the paperwork.”

