Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

Police Investigating Customer Complaints Against Montecito Motors

Secretary of State's Office lists the dealership's status as 'suspended'

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | September 9, 2010 | 11:35 a.m.

Santa Barbara police said they’re checking about a half-dozen reports filed by customers of Montecito Motors who allege various types of breach of contract by the dealership, 530 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

One customer alleged the dealership stole his vehicle, but police said that claim stemmed from a lack of understanding of the law.

The California Secretary of State Web site lists Montecito Motors’ status as “suspended.”

Montecito Motors owner Adam Taylor told police Detective Greg Hons last week that business is bad and he’s having trouble making payments. Calls made by Noozhawk to Montecito Motors for comment were not returned.

The District Attorney’s Office is waiting for the police to complete their investigation.

“The investigation still is in its early stages,” Hons said. “It may take weeks to go though all the paperwork.”

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 