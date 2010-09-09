Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Sponsoring Christian College Fair

All local students and parents are invited to the Sept. 27 event

By Jen Loomer | September 9, 2010 | 6:51 p.m.

High school students and their parents have a new option for learning about top Christian colleges across the country.

Providence Hall, a college preparatory high school in Santa Barbara, will host 14 Christian colleges and universities for an informational fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at its downtown Santa Barbara, 33 E. Micheltorena St., on the second floor of the Notre Dame School.

Participating colleges include:

» Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas
» Azusa Pacific University in Azusa
» Bethel University in St. Paul, Minn.
» Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich.
» Concordia University in Irvine
» Corban University in Salem, Ore.
» George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
» Gordon College in Wenham, Mass.
» Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa
» Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego
» Seattle Pacific University in Seattle, Wash.
» Westmont College in Santa Barbara
» Vanguard University in Costa Mesa
» William Jessup University in Rocklin

Besides meeting college representatives, students and parents may attend information sessions presented by administrators at Westmont. Joyce Luy, dean of admissions, will speak on “Making the Right College Match” at 5:15 p.m., and Diane Horvath, director of financial aid, will present information on “Finanacial Aid for College” at 6:15 p.m.

The Providence Hall Christian College Fair is open to all students and parents who are interested in learning about the Christian college experience.

— Jen Loomer is a college counselor at Providence Hall.

