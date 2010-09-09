Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Applications for Youth Making Change Grants

Board members will dole out up to $20,000 for youth-driven community projects

By Geoff Green | September 9, 2010 | 2:57 p.m.

The Fund for Santa Barbara’s Youth Making Change program is a year-long, youth-led grant-making program launched in 2008 to provide young people with the opportunity to engage directly in organized philanthropy.

Board members are youths ages 13 to 19. Each YMC board — one in Santa Barbara and one in Santa Maria — gives out a total of $10,000 in grants of various sizes ($500 to $5,000) to projects that address issues and challenges directly affecting youths in Santa Barbara County.

Click here to download a Youth Making Change grant application in English and Spanish, or visit its offices at 26 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara or 120 E. Jones Street, Suite 127 in Santa Maria.

Basic Guidelines (see the application for complete project requirements)

» Projects must be youth-driven. Youths should be leaders in all aspects of the project.

» Youth in the community must benefit from the project, not just the planning team.

» Projects must address a social issue or meet an actual need facing young people in Santa Barbara County.

» Projects must be located in Santa Barbara County.

» Youth-led groups must have an adult ally or a sponsoring organization, such as a school or community-based organization.

Interested groups are encouraged to attend a YMC workshop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Barbara Public Library (downstairs), 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara, or from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Santa Maria Public Library (Shepard Hall), 421 S. McClelland St.

Questions may be directed to Cristina González, program manager for The Fund for Santa Barbara, at 805.922.1707 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Groups must submit their applications by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 