Goleta Rotary Evening Club Tours Former San Jose Winery

Catherine Cavaletto hosts members at her private ranch in Goleta

Catherine Cavaletto recently hosted the Goleta Rotary Evening Club at her private ranch in Goleta, where the once historic San Jose Winery was located in 1804.

To learn more about the community and Rotary International, come to the Goleta Rotary Evening dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elephant Bar restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta.

The meeting will include a special meeting with Rotary International District Governor Wade Nomura. The public is welcome.

For more information, email President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or membership chair Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.