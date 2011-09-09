Goleta School of Ballet Opens New Studio in Old Town

Registration under way at the new facility on Magnolia Avenue

The Goleta School of Ballet is proud to announce the opening of its new home in Old Town Goleta.

After 26 years at the Goleta Valley Community Center, the Goleta School of Ballet opened its new location at 303 Magnolia Ave. on Aug. 29.

The new Goleta School of Ballet studios feature 3,000 square feet with two studios, a lobby and waiting areas, two restrooms, sprung floors, custom floor-mounted barres and bright store-front windows.

The Goleta School of Ballet offers classical ballet training for boys and girls ages 3 to 18, a pre-professional training company and an open adult program. Students perform in The Nutcracker and a full-length spring production.

The Goleta School of Ballet studios will also be home to Goodland Pilates, an open mat pilates program taught by certified pilates instructors. Classes are $14 for a single class and $100 for a 10-class card. Click here for more information on Goodland Pilates and a schedule of fall classes.

Registration is now open for the fall semester. Click here or call 805.328.3823.

— Emily Maye Abshere is the administrative director, media director and photographer for the Goleta School of Ballet.