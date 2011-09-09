Redevelopment Reform a Focus of Land-Use Planning Conference in Santa Barbara

Local government and business leaders will be among the featured speakers at the statewide conference that begins Sunday

This Sunday through Wednesday, the Central Coast Section of the American Planning Association will host the California Chapter’s Annual Conference at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The conference provides unparalleled opportunities for planning practitioners, educators, students, elected or appointed officials, researchers and community activists who wish to take advantage of more than 75 conference sessions, nationally renowned keynote speakers, mobile workshops and more than 50 exhibits, networking activities and special events.

Land use planning is a subject that covers many disciplines, so attendees can look forward to hearing from industry leaders on the following subjects: state and local government finance, local government ethics, transportation planning, flood protection and legislation, renewable energy projects, air quality and climate change, water resource planning, energy efficiency and green building, hazards mitigation, CEQA reform, stormwater regulations and urban agriculture.

The conference also offers a perfect opportunity for freshly appointed planning commissioners from around the state who want to absorb some of the basics of the profession to dive deep into the history of the trade or learn about new legislation that will affect their local communities’ land use decisions.

Some of the sessions that are ideal for local planning commissioners include “Cal Chapter APA’s Legislative Update,” “Inclusionary Housing Ordinances, What’s Next?” “Local Climate Change Planning in 75 Minutes,” “What Planning Directors Want Their Planning Commissioners to Know,” “Property Rights, Takings and Exactions: A Legal and Practical Update for Planners,” “The Baseline Inventory, What You Should Know Before Preparing a Greenhouse Gas Reduction Plan,” “Wind Energy Ordinances in California,” and many more.

“Excitement is building in the local planning community as we prepare to host the 2011 conference,” said Paul Wack, AICP, a conference co-chair and a professor with the Cal Poly City & Regional Planning Department. “Many very talented planners from around the state, and locally, will be on display. We also look forward to showing off the tremendous achievements that are the result of decades of strong land use planning on the South Coast.”

California’s redevelopment reform will be a featured subject during the conference. Bill Fulton from the City of Ventura and David Mullinax from the League of California Cities, among other presenters, will be on hand Monday morning to discuss Gov. Jerry Brown’s strategy to eliminate redevelopment agencies unless they each agree to pay a hefty “ransom.”

Some of the questions to be addressed during this session will be the following:

» With 40 percent of state legislators coming out of local government — many of whom used redevelopment to improve their communities — why would so many of them now turn their back on redevelopment?

» If an appeal to the Supreme Court by the League of California Cities and the California Redevelopment Association is successful, what additional attacks can redevelopment agencies anticipate in the future and how could they best react to them?

» If the appeal is unsuccessful, what will the long-term consequences be for those agencies that agree to “pay to play”?

Another matter of local significance will be a presentation of the impacts and implications of the 2010 Census. Presenters will include veteran experts in the field and will provide the audience with data issues at the federal, state and regional levels, as well as a discussion of how to understand and analyze the new trends for California.

California chapter representatives will also be on hand to cover the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision on the Guggenheim vs. City of Goleta case that secured mobile home rent control ordinances throughout California and protected property values for low- and moderate-income mobile home owners. A victory for the Guggenheims could have opened the door to significant challenges to other types of land use and environmental regulations, upending long-standing Supreme Court case law that protects such regulatory activity. The American Planning Association submitted an amicus brief in the case along with other parties.

Local speakers who will show off their skills and success stories include Michael Towbes in the session “Workforce and Rental Housing — Myths and Realities”; John Davies and local land use attorney Richard Monk in the session “How to Combine Sustainability & Green Building Principles with Grassroots Organizing Techniques to Get Controversial Projects Entitled”; Bettie Weiss of the City of Santa Barbara in the session “Smart Growth Successes and Challenges on California’s Central Coast: Lessons of Infill Development from the Cities of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura”; Assemblyman Das Williams in the session “Making Science Relevant to Policymakers”; and Steve Greig of Venoco Inc. in the mobile workshop, “The Gaviota Coastline and Platform Holly,” which will focus on local offshore oil operations and the region’s natural oil seeps.

The 2011 conference will include a festive opening reception at the Santa Barbara Zoo, a California Planning Foundation auction to raise funds for student scholarships, an Excellence in Planning Awards Luncheon, Diversity Summit, consultant’s reception, free student sessions and more. Click here for more information, including the “Call for Presentations.” Click here for a full schedule of events and sessions.

The event is open to the public with registration costs for nonmembers starting at $400.

— Jay Higgins is a conference coordinator for the American Planning Association-Central Coast Section.