Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Chumash Tomol Crossing to Santa Cruz Island Halted by Rough Seas

Dangerous currents disrupt annual event retracing tribe's ancient trading route to Channel Islands

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | September 8, 2012 | 10:15 p.m.

The annual Chumash Tomol Crossing began on schedule at 3 a.m. Saturday at Oxnard’s Channel Islands Harbor, but for the first time in nine crossings since 2001, the 21-mile trip was canceled halfway through the journey because of rough ocean currents.

“The ocean dictates everything, and today she said, ‘This isn’t a good day for a paddle,’” said Reggie Pagaling, a tomol captain and Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians tribal elder.

Organizers knew the waters could be harsh Saturday, which is why only the larger tomol of the tribe’s two vessels attempted the crossing.

The 30-foot tomol named Muptami of Kalawashaq, which made its maiden voyage last year, started strong but began taking on water 11 miles short of its destination at Santa Cruz Island, and organizers determined it wasn’t safe to continue. Support boats rescued the crew and towed the tomol safely back to Ventura Harbor.

“The swells were coming in at every 3 to 5 seconds; that is very rough,” Pagaling said. “We’re used to swells at 11 to 20 seconds. That gives the paddlers enough time to react and recover between swells. This was just too rough.”

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery

The annual Chumash Tomol Crossing retraces an ancient Chumash trading route that can take up to 13 hours depending on ocean currents, wind and fog conditions. This year, Pagaling wanted to make a point to reflect on loved ones who have recently passed away.

“I did accomplish one our goals — I placed our traditional prayer in the water to honor the memory of my uncle Manuel Armenta, Victoria Lopez (the mother of tomol captain Marcus Lopez Sr.), and our family friend Don Sorenson,” said Reggie Pagaling, a tomol captain and Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians tribal elder.

“And about 20 seconds later, a big gray whale came to the surface, blew out a flash of seawater, and when it went back down it gave us a tail salute as we left.”

Organizers of the annual Chumash Tomol Crossing canceled the event three years ago before launch because of rough water conditions.

Dedicated supporters of the annual crossing include the Barbareno Chumash Council, the Chumash Maritime Association, Channel Islands National Park and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 