Local News

Man Jailed After Shooting at Santa Maria Motel

Scott Moore, 24, is taken into custody in connection with Friday incident

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 9, 2012 | 9:42 p.m.

Scott Moore
Scott Moore

A 24-year-old Santa Maria man is behind bars, accused of shooting a woman at a local motel Friday, according to Santa Maria police.

Scott Moore was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday when he was seen leaving in a vehicle from a residence in the 900 block of Sombrero Way, said police Sgt. Terry A. Flaa, a department spokesman.

The vehicle was stopped in the 800 block of North Blosser Road, where Moore was taken into custody without incident, Flaa said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Friday at a motel in the 1600 block of South Broadway. Upon arrival, officers learned that the adult female victim had been taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by private vehicle.

She suffered a nonlife-threatening wound to her lower body, Flaa said.

“The initial investigation yielded minimal information regarding the identity of the suspect or the motive for the shooting,” Flaa said. “However, it was believed that the female victim was possibly an unintended target.”

Moore was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $50,000. He also was booked on unrelated charges stemming from a domestic-violence incident.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 805.928.3781.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

