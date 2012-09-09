Second Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Incident

Santiago Alvarez, 23, was taken into custody Sunday by Santa Maria police

A 23-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing earlier this summer, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Santiago Alvarez, a suspected gang member, was taken into custody shortly before 11 a.m. after officers on patrol spotted him, said Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

Alvarez was one of two suspects investigators believe were responsible for an assault that occurred on July 28, Van Meel said.

The victim told officers he was confronted by a group, who fled on foot after they stabbed him, Van Meel said.

Alvarez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and a gang enhancement, Van Meel said. Bail was set at $1.1 million.

Another suspect, Vino Martin, was arrested three days after the stabbing on the same charges, Van Meel said.

