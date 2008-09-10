City of Goleta Seeks Public Input on Urban Forestry Plan

The city of Goleta was recently awarded a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to establish an Urban Forestry Management Plan. As part of this process, the city’s Department of Community Services, has scheduled a series of meetings to gather input from the community.
For residents interested in being involved in the development of a “master tree plan” are encouraged to attend a kickoff meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. Interested parties who are unable to attend but wish to be notified of future meetings can contact Ashley Flores at 805.961.7578 or [email protected]
For more information about the Urban Forestry Management Plan and the process to be used in its development, contact city arborist Bill Millar at 805.961.7575 or [email protected]
Kirsten Deshler is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.