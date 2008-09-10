City of Goleta Seeks Public Input on Urban Forestry Plan

The city of Goleta was recently awarded a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to establish an Urban Forestry Management Plan. As part of this process, the city’s Department of Community Services, has scheduled a series of meetings to gather input from the community.

“We are really pleased to be the recipient of this $80,000 grant,” said Steve Wagner, director of Community Services. “It will enable the city to do an in-depth look at the state of our urban forest, including the condition and size of our trees and canopy, so that we can set some benchmarks and goals for the future.”

For residents interested in being involved in the development of a “master tree plan” are encouraged to attend a kickoff meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. Interested parties who are unable to attend but wish to be notified of future meetings can contact Ashley Flores at 805.961.7578 or [email protected]

For more information about the Urban Forestry Management Plan and the process to be used in its development, contact city arborist Bill Millar at 805.961.7575 or [email protected]

Kirsten Deshler is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.