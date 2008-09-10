Dos Pueblos Coach Jeff Uyesaka Deemed ‘Champion of Character’

Dos Pueblos High School head football coach Jeff Uyesaka was recognized at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of education for his selection as the CIF Southern Section “Champion of Character.”

According to James Staunton, CIF’s commissioner of athletics, Uyesaka was selected by the organization’s Ethics in Sports Committee because he exemplifies the very finest in sportsmanship, character, integrity and athletics.

Uyesaka was selected from thousands of possible recipients in the CIF Southern Section.

He will be honored at an Oct. 23 CIF luncheon.

Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.