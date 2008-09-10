Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:01 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Interfaith Initiative Invites the Community to the Table

Now in its fourth year, the annual dinner breaking the Ramadan fast is meant to teach the meaning of hospitality across many faiths.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 10, 2008 | 3:34 a.m.

The community is invited to participate in one of Islam’s most beloved customs this weekend, hosted by the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County and the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara.

“Iftar is the breaking of the Ramadan fast,” IFI board member Afaf Turjoman said. “For Muslims, it’s a community event; we rarely break our fast alone.”

The month of Ramadan is based on the lunar calendar and so this year began at the beginning of September. During the month, said to have been the month God sent the Quran to Earth, practicing Muslims pray more, ask for forgiveness and wisdom and curb their appetites.

During the month, Turjoman said, Ramadan observers (excluding the very young, the very old and the sick) eat and drink nothing from daybreak to sunset, after which they break their fast.

“It gives us the chance to focus on the needy,” Turjoman said. “When the sun sets, we can all look forward to having a nice big meal, but a lot of people around the world don’t know where their next meal is going to come from.”

The iftar is part of a larger event being held by the Interfaith Initiative that evening called “Beyond Hospitality: Deepening Interfaith Relationships Locally and Globally.” Representatives of other faiths, including the Rev. Mark Asman from Trinity Episcopal Church, Dr. Ed Bastian, a Buddhist at the Spiritual Paths Institute, Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer from the Community Shul of Montecito and others will be on hand to discuss the meaning of hospitality with the community.

“We see it as a good teaching opportunity,” Turjoman said. “This is the fourth year we’ve done this with the community, and it’s been well-received.”

This year’s event also will mark the awarding of the first “Interfaith Hero Award” by the Initiative. The first recipient is the late Father Virgil Cordano, priest of the Saint Barbara Parish, who was active with the IFI. Proceeds from the event will be given in his name to the Santa Barbara FoodBank and to the Interfaith Initiative.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara. Food is provided by the Islamic Society of Santa Barbara.

Reservations are necessary. To register, click here, or call 805.201.3134 for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 