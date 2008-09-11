Owner’s Death Leaves Cat In Need of a Home

Skipper is a 12-year-old neutered male cat who is affectionate and energetic.

He is an indoor cat with black and white markings. He would do well as the only cat in the household, and he loves attention and is very playful.

He is medicated to manage hypothyroid and allergies. His dosages are given daily and are easy to administer.

His former owner has passed away, and finding him a welcoming local home would be ideal.

For more infomation, call Jane Samuels at 503.970.3259.