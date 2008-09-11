Practice Pays Off for Dos Pueblos JV Girls Tennis Team

The Dos Pueblos High School junior varsity girls tennis team won its first match Wednesday against Bishop Diego. The final score was 11-7.
The girls were filled with excitement and nerves but managed to play through. Our strength was in our doubles, where the team got nine of its points.
Freshman No. 3 dubs team, Christina Daniel and Rachel Amspoker, swept all three rounds with the score of (6-1).
Shelbi Nigh also did a great job playing as the No. 1 singles player, pushing through the pain of blisters on her feet.
I am proud of my team and the sportsmanship they displayed on and off the court.
Heather Bailey is Dos Pueblos High School‘s junior varsity girls tennis coach.