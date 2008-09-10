Ventura Family YMCA Hits the High Seas for a Good Cause

The fundraiser, on the Scarlett Belle River Boat, will help raise money for those in need.

This year, the Ventura Family YMCA is hosting its 10th annual Dinner and Auction Fundraiser, themed “California Cruisin’,” on the Scarlett Belle River Boat.

The fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 4. Attendees will cruise through the Channel Islands Harbor while enjoying dinner, great company and the chance to bid on auction items. All of the proceeds from the evening will help fund the Open Doors scholarship program, which provides memberships, child care, youth sports, camp and aquatics activities to those in need.

The Open Doors scholarship program ensures no one is turned away because of inability to pay. The program provides seniors a place to make friends, children the ability to try new activities and individuals the opportunity to become stronger in spirit, mind and body, regardless of the financial status.

With the economy’s downturn, the Ventura Family YMCA has made significant changes to ensure that participation and membership is available to everyone. With the elimination of membership join fees and an increase in the scholarships that are available, the YMCA is providing assistance to more 500 individuals and families in the area. To maintain the Open Doors program and ensure its success, the YMCA holds two main fundraisers throughout the year.

Tickets for the California Cruisin’ fundraiser are $125 per person with a portion of the ticket purchase being tax deductible. To purchase tickets online, visit register.ciymca.org, using the keyword “California Cruising”, or contact Dana Ziegert at 805-642-2131 ext. 12, email: [email protected] For individuals who are unable to attend but would like to donate to the program, checks can be made out to the Ventura Family YMCA c/o California Cruisin’ and mailed to 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003.

The Ventura Family YMCA serves more than 20,000 individuals annually through facility memberships, before- and after-school child care, day and resident camps, youth sports, swim lessons, teen programs and many more healthy lifestyles and community enriching programs throughout Ventura, Oxnard, Ojai, Santa Paula and Saticoy. For more information, visit www.venturaymca.org or call 805.642.2131, ext. 24.

Amy Bailey is the senior director of marketing programs for the Ventura Family YMCA.