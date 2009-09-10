Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Business First Bank Welcomes New Commercial Relationship Manager

Debby Ciambrone has nearly 25 years of industry experience

By Genesis Newsom | September 10, 2009 | 2:40 p.m.

Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank, announced that Debby Ciambrone has joined the bank as its new vice president and commercial relationship manager.

Debby Ciambrone
“We are very pleased to have someone with Debby’s knowledge and experience in banking and wealth management as well as a longtime contribution and service to the Santa Barbara community. She is a great addition to the Business First Team,” said Joanne Funari, president of the Business First Bank division.

Ciambrone has been in the banking industry for more than 24 years.

Before joining Business First Bank, she was a private banker for First Republic Bank, a vice president for Bank of the West and a manager for Santa Barbara Wealth Management.

Along with her strong commercial, business and mortgage experience, Ciambrone is licensed in Series 7and 63. She graduated from the National Graduate Trust School of the American Bankers Association and was awarded the professional designation of Certified Trust & Financial Advisor.

Though new to the bank, Ciambrone has been a longtime member of many civic and charitable organizations in and around Santa Barbara County, where she is involved with the Music Academy of the West’s Planned Giving Committee and the Storyteller’s Planned Giving Committee, and is a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Santa Barbara Rotary Club.

— Genesis Newsom is a marketing assistant for Business First Bank, a division of Heritage Oaks Bank.

 

