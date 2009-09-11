Employees Evacuated After Chemical Spill in Cottage Hospital Lab

No injuries are reported when a hazardous solution spills on the floor in the Pathology Lab

An area adjacent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Pueblo Street was cordoned off and employees were evacuated after a hazardous materials spill Thursday evening in the hospital’s Pathology Lab.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department’s hazmat team responded to the hospital about 6:27 p.m. after a plant manager called 9-1-1.

Lab employees told fire officials that about 3 gallons of the chemical Formalin, a corrosive and flammable solution used as a disinfectant or preservative, had spilled onto the floor while being moved.

Exposure to the chemical can cause skin, eye and inhalation irritation. No injuries had been reported Thursday night.

Fifteen to 20 lab employees were kept out of the lab while a cleanup crew neutralized the spill.

