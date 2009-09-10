Letter to the Editor: Certification an Egregious Case of Greenwashing

We are shocked and dismayed that a McDonald’s restaurant has been certified by the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County. It gives new meaning to the word greenwashing.

What’s next? Giving an award to Monsanto for putting up a single solar panel?

While we’re sure the local owner of a McDonald’s franchise was sincere in trying to reduce his or her carbon footprint and save a few dollars by putting in an Energy Star ice machine, waterless urinals and an upgraded irrigation system, it is a bad joke to “certify” this as a green business. It makes a mockery of genuine efforts toward local sustainability.

The McDonald’s Corporation is responsible for a huge amount of carbon being spewed into the atmosphere by the very nature of the industrial farming that is used in the highly processed, unhealthy food it sells. Hasn’t anyone in the Green Business Program seen the film Supersize Me? McDonald’s makes no attempt to use organic food, so it’s contributing to the massive amounts of pesticides and herbicides that are entering the land, rivers and oceans of the planet, to say nothing of our bodies and the bodies of other living creatures.

This award is one of the most egregious cases of greenwashing we have ever seen.

Larry Saltzman and Linda Buzzell

Founders of Santa Barbara Organic Garden Club