Letter to the Editor: Money Skews Local Politics

Politics as usual will no longer suffice in Santa Barbara. The Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association and Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Wednesday allowed only those candidates who raised more than $5,000 for the filing period, which ended in July. My candidacy is viable by any measure, including how well my team did in raising monetary contributions, particularly when compared with the candidates who were allowed to participate.

One of the participants in the GSBLRA and SBRCC candidate forum was recently convicted of violating the terms of his DUI conviction, but is still considered viable because he raised $54,000, primarily from three donors. In contrast, my team reported 38 cash contributions, 14 of which were $100 of more. That shows broad support, and I am unaware of any candidate who had a greater number of donors during the first filing period.

Another candidate allowed to participate raised the bulk of his donations from his wife. Another eligible candidate surpassed the $5,000 mark with a donation from a Texas developer. One more eligible candidate made the cut only because she wrote herself a check. I don’t think I’m being cynical when I say that they are all political insiders who were familiar with the rule of needing $5,000 to be included in some of the key candidate forums.

I am a newcomer to politics. I asked friends, family, co-workers and Santa Barbara locals to support my candidacy and ended up receiving $2,594 in cash and significantly more than that through in-kind donations. If my in-kind contributions had been counted, I would have been well over the $5,000 mark.

People from all walks of life have been very enthusiastic in offering their support to my candidacy, for which I am humbled and grateful. My campaign is true grassroots — unlike the competition, whose contributions have come primarily from special-interests groups that buy political influence with their large sacks of money or from wealthy family members.

Since the first filing period, my campaign has gained a lot of momentum and established legitimacy. I have more than doubled my monetary contributions, surpassing the GSBLRA and SBRCC benchmark of $5,000, and expanded my campaign team into a solid core that dwarfs any of the competition, evidenced by our presence at the candidate forums. I also have received a major endorsement and have been pounding the pavement meeting voters with zeal equal or greater than any of my opponents.

There are other barometers for measuring the viability of one’s candidacy. An area where Team Tevis has a noticeable competitive advantage is the social-media networking world. For example, I have more than 1,000 Facebook friends, with a significant portion of them living in the Santa Barbara area. My Facebook group, “Tevis for Santa Barbara City Council,” has about 450 members. This is in contrast to Frank Hotchkiss, who has a similar group for his candidacy, but with only 28 members.

I have a YouTube video from a rally at Rep. Lois Capps’ office with nearly 1,400 views, and another speech from Tax Day on local politics with more than 600 views. My campaign is on the cutting edge when it comes to the new world of technology, where people organize and share information on the Internet. My message is being spread much quicker than that of my opponents.

Again, this campaign is as real as it gets. People are fed up with the way politicians have been elected in the past, and this election promises to break precedents, where a grassroots newcomer without special interests backing his campaign has a legitimate shot at winning. I don’t intend to waste anyone’s time, especially my own. I would not be devoting the amount of time and energy I have to this campaign if I didn’t feel confident in my team’s ability to win in November.

I disagree with the GSBLRA and SBRCC’s assertion that excluding me was not disparaging to me as a candidate. These lobbyist groups facilitated one of the largest public candidate forums before the election. They signaled to the voting public that I don’t have a shot at winning. If they wanted to give the public an opportunity to meet a top contender for the Santa Barbara City Council, they should have allowed me to present my positions on the issues.

My policy position papers have been published repeatedly by local media. I have the time, resources, money and, most importantly, the most energized volunteer base of any of the candidates. Team Tevis extends from working professionals to students on the UCSB and SBCC campuses. All I’m asking for is a fair shot, and to be recognized as a viable candidate by the local lobbyist groups that have already placed their big money on the politically favored candidates.

However, big money early on doesn’t necessarily translate into victory, which clearly has been demonstrated by the withdrawal of candidates Iya Falcone and Olivia Uribe. Team Tevis continues to pick up steam, and the GSBLRA and SBRCC candidate forum did a disservice to myself, the voting public and their own forum by not allowing full participation.

This is America, and everyone has a chance to live the dream. No lobbyist group is going to preclude my campaign team from getting a chance at that dream, especially not after all the hard work.

Justin Tevis

Santa Barbara City Council candidate